For 2018, Comfy Co stays on trend by adding exciting new loungewear and nightwear styles to its range, including lounge pants, shorts and sweats. According to the brand, providing comfortable, colourful and fashionable clothing is the essence of everything that it does. This is reflected in its stylish new products, which are “perfect for chilling out after a long day, stepping out of a relaxing bath or enjoying a well-earned, lazy weekend”.

For women, the vibrant and playful Gals Flannel Pant (CC036) is a winddown essential. Made from soft cotton that is cosy and comfortable against the skin, these pants are perfect for low-key weekends. Featuring an elasticated waistband with playful drawcords, side pockets and an overall relaxed fit, the Gals Flannel pant comes in two fashionable colourways. For those who prefer shorts, Comfy Co has also introduced the colour-popping Gals Flannel Short (CC037) – the perfect addition to any nightwear collection.