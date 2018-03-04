Colourful and stylish loungewear and nightwear from Comfy Co
For 2018, Comfy Co stays on trend by adding exciting new loungewear and nightwear styles to its range, including lounge pants, shorts and sweats. According to the brand, providing comfortable, colourful and fashionable clothing is the essence of everything that it does. This is reflected in its stylish new products, which are “perfect for chilling out after a long day, stepping out of a relaxing bath or enjoying a well-earned, lazy weekend”.
For women, the vibrant and playful Gals Flannel Pant (CC036) is a winddown essential. Made from soft cotton that is cosy and comfortable against the skin, these pants are perfect for low-key weekends. Featuring an elasticated waistband with playful drawcords, side pockets and an overall relaxed fit, the Gals Flannel pant comes in two fashionable colourways. For those who prefer shorts, Comfy Co has also introduced the colour-popping Gals Flannel Short (CC037) – the perfect addition to any nightwear collection.
For those laidback weekends, Comfy Co’s newGals Sleepy Pant (CC035) is another great option, promising the wearer exceptional comfort. Available in black, charcoal, heather grey, and pink marl, it features an elasticated waist and flat drawcords, side pockets and a single back patch pocket, with a tear-out label for those who want to rebrand with ease. Pair the Gals Sleepy Pant with the new Gals Oversized Sweat (CC065), made from a super soft cotton/polyester, making it the perfect sweat for lounging around in comfort and style. Featuring an oversized fit, with snug, fitted sleeves for a flattering look, and available in five colours, the Gals Oversized Sweat also has a modern appeal due to its raw-edged neckline, hem and cuffs, as well as the curved, dipped back hem.
The Guys Sleepy Pant (CC031) is another stylish addition to the Comfy Co range, offering the wearer a relaxed fit with slightly tapered leg for a contemporary look. New for children, the Kids Robe (CC020J) is just the trick to keep your little one warm and cosy before bedtime. Crafted from a soft towelling cotton, the Kids Robe features a belt, hood and two patch pockets on the front.