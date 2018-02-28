WHAT’S NEW 2018
Introducing the new Poplin Shirt Collection and Clayton & Ford sub-brand
“The Kustom Kit family of brands continues to evolve as we move into 2018 with 17 new styles that are on-trend and ready for personalisation,” reports the brand.
The Kustom Kit Corporate Collection is again a major focus for new product development, driven by effective market research and retail trends. The big news is the introduction of the Poplin Shirt Collection. Available in a range of four styles, comprising coordinating long and short sleeve styles offering a modern tailored fit, these 65% polyester/35% cotton shirts come in 10 core colours and a wide range of sizes. “These incredibly versatile shirts also represent outstanding value for money and look set to follow Kustom Kit’s Oxford shirts as an industry bestseller,” says the brand.
Clayton & Ford is a new sub-brand that comprises a thoroughly modern collection of premium shirting with a business casual aesthetic. The launch collection consists of three tailored fit styles that utilise distinctive contrast fabrics to plackets, inner collars and cuffs, all in easy-iron 100% cotton.
Offering more than a nod to the athleisure look that is so popular right now are the latest styles to join Kustom Kit’s Gamegear collection of sports and leisurewear. These include the ‘his and her’ Sports Jacket (KK913/KK914) – a versatile, full-zip style featuring a hood and dropped back hem. Joining them are the women’s Contrast Legging (KK944), the men’s Piped Slim Fit Track Pant (KK935) and the men’s Compact Stretch T-Shirt (KK939), which collectively serve as casual, comfortable apparel suitable for both dynamic exercise and everyday wear.
Joining the Classic collection, the new Slim Fit Sweat Pant is the perfect companion to the Superwash Sweatshirt launched in 2017.
The Bargear collection of hospitality clothing also welcomes new styles with the launch of a new Superwash 60 Bib Apron. Available in two variants, the KK517 and the KK518 pocket option, these aprons promise incredible value and durable washresistance for beating the most stubborn of stains.
“The superior fabrics, diverse size range and extensive colour palette, combined with a fashion-forward approach to garment design, ensures that Kustom Kit’s newest additions for 2018 will generate new sales opportunities for any garment decorator,” concludes the brand.