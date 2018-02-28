“The Kustom Kit family of brands continues to evolve as we move into 2018 with 17 new styles that are on-trend and ready for personalisation,” reports the brand.

The Kustom Kit Corporate Collection is again a major focus for new product development, driven by effective market research and retail trends. The big news is the introduction of the Poplin Shirt Collection. Available in a range of four styles, comprising coordinating long and short sleeve styles offering a modern tailored fit, these 65% polyester/35% cotton shirts come in 10 core colours and a wide range of sizes. “These incredibly versatile shirts also represent outstanding value for money and look set to follow Kustom Kit’s Oxford shirts as an industry bestseller,” says the brand.

Clayton & Ford is a new sub-brand that comprises a thoroughly modern collection of premium shirting with a business casual aesthetic. The launch collection consists of three tailored fit styles that utilise distinctive contrast fabrics to plackets, inner collars and cuffs, all in easy-iron 100% cotton.