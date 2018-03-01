This year, Orn Clothing continues the expansion of its range of highly detailed outerwear garments with the addition of three stand-out new items: the Eider Padded Super Warm Body Warmer (4700), the Skimmer Softshell Jacket (4600) and the Fulmar Fleecelined Bomber Jacket (4300).

The Eider Padded Super Warm Body Warmer is a durable polycotton outerwear garment that promises to be extremely hardwearing. This waterproof bodywarmer is made from a 250gsm 65% polyester/35% cotton and has a number of useful features, including a mobile phone pocket on the chest, and two lower pockets with Velcrofastened flaps and handwarmers. Wearers will be protected from the elements thanks to the deep, elasticated armholes with weather protectors, full-front zip with studded storm flap and elasticated hip detail with long back panel. It is available in a choice of graphite, navy, black, royal and bottle, and sizes XS-5XL.