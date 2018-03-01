Orn Clothing has outerwear wrapped up in 2018 with its new feature-packed jackets and bodywarmers
This year, Orn Clothing continues the expansion of its range of highly detailed outerwear garments with the addition of three stand-out new items: the Eider Padded Super Warm Body Warmer (4700), the Skimmer Softshell Jacket (4600) and the Fulmar Fleecelined Bomber Jacket (4300).
The Eider Padded Super Warm Body Warmer is a durable polycotton outerwear garment that promises to be extremely hardwearing. This waterproof bodywarmer is made from a 250gsm 65% polyester/35% cotton and has a number of useful features, including a mobile phone pocket on the chest, and two lower pockets with Velcrofastened flaps and handwarmers. Wearers will be protected from the elements thanks to the deep, elasticated armholes with weather protectors, full-front zip with studded storm flap and elasticated hip detail with long back panel. It is available in a choice of graphite, navy, black, royal and bottle, and sizes XS-5XL.
The Skimmer Softshell Jacket is made from a 290gsm, 100% polyester, high performance, technical fabric. It is water-resistant and features two external pockets with zip closure, a lifetime-guaranteed main YKK zip, elasticated hem with side adjusters, and twin-needled stitched seams for durability. It comes in a choice of navy or black, and sizes XS-5XL.
The final new addition, the Fulmar Fleece-Lined Bomber Jacket, is a cosy style thatâ€™s made from a 220gsm 100% polyester, waterproof-coated fabric and has a 220gsm anti-pill, luxurious fleece-lined body as well as a fleece-lined collar and warm, lined, insulated sleeves. It has a hi-vis trim on the collar, a concealed hood with adjuster, and a stormflap with hookand- loop fastening. Itâ€™s available in black and navy, and sizes XS-5XL.