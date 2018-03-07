For the smallest Bella+Canvas fans there are the Baby Jersey Short Sleeve Onesie (100B), Baby Triblend Short Sleeve Onesie (134B), Baby Jersey Short Sleeve Tee (3001B) and Baby Triblend Short Sleeve Tee (3413B).

Pre-schoolers can look forward to wearing the Toddler Jersey Short Sleeve Tee (3001T), Toddler 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee (3200T) and Toddler Triblend Short Sleeve Tee (3413T).

Older kids, meanwhile, get to choose from four super-cool styles: the Youth Jersey Short Sleeve Tee (3001Y), Youth Triblend Jersey Short Sleeve Tee (3413Y), Youth 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee (3200Y) and Youth Flowy Racerback Tank (8800Y).

“As expected from Bella+Canvas, the new styles have been designed to look cool and the prices are totally parent-approved,” says the brand.

All of the styles have tearaway labels, and the wide range of heather, triblend and solid colours include on-trend hues, ice blue triblend, peach triblend, athletic heather and white/denim.

www.bellacanvas.com