Twelve brand new, easy-to-personalise styles from Babybugz, Superstar and Mantis Originals
Building on its range of super soft, skin-friendly baby essentials and eye-catching fashion styles, Babybugz says it has managed yet again to push the boundaries of babywear in the imprint market with the arrival of five new designs.
“Get in line for the new narrow stripes in up to three colourways – all designed to offer brilliant mix and match potential with the rest of the range,” says the brand. The new narrow stripe additions comprise a short sleeve crew T, playsuit, jersey hoodie and leggings, in navy/white, grey/white, and natural-toned mocha/natural stripe two-tone colour combinations.
Completing the new introductions, and in direct response to customer requests, are plain, slightly dropcrotch leggings with a soft, elasticated waistband for comfort and no centre back seam for optimum print potential.
“The use of organic cotton combined with the added Oeko-Tex Class 1 certification provide a double-whammy assurance of the skin friendliness, via absence of any potentially harmful dyestuffs or chemicals, for all the new styles,” the brand adds.
In keeping with its pledge to use cotton only from sustainable sources (in Mantis World’s case this means using only organic or recycled) by the year 2021, the brand has also started its migration of existing styles from conventional cotton to organic. Keen to assure customers that there will be no perceivable difference to the products other than the addition of a logo to the swing tag, the brand has already started the transition of its bestselling Baby T (BZ02) and Bodysuit (BZ10).
“With textiles being recognised as one of the most polluting industries in the world today due to, amongst other things, toxic chemicals and fertilisers being released into the earth, it’s vital that we all look at ways to reduce the environmental burden,” explains Mantis World. Mantis World believes that, as a brand and manufacturer, it has an obligation to both current and future generations to act responsibly in what it makes and how it makes it. “Ultimately, it’s about caring for those who will wear the clothes, those who make the clothes and for the earth around us all – and the production of fabulous garments in the process.”
Mantis Originals
Six new Mantis Originals styles have been introduced in 2018, which the company says are underpinned by “innovation, wearability and a careful eye on sustainability”.
The Flash Dance Sweat (M128) and T (M129) hark back to the 80s with their retro styling. With modern fabrics, off-the-shoulder styling and a boxy fit, they look set to find favour with dance and fashion customers. Also new are the Crop Hoodie (M140) and long length Hoodie Dress (M142); both are loose fit with drop shoulder styling and have extended cuffs and thumbholes, along with pocket-free front panels for optimised decoration potential. Adding to the loose fit range is the Women’s Loose Fit V, a curved hem T-shirt with deep neckline in a super smooth, organic cotton jersey.
Completing the six-part set is the “One” short sleeve sweat. This has a unisex fit and has been developed to look good whether worn oversized in line with current trends or in a traditional manner. All fabrics include organic cotton with, where applicable, recycled polyester, as part of the brand’s overall sustainability pledge.
Superstar
“The new Superstar on the block is another reinvented classic; the short sleeve Baseball T (M178),” says Mantis. “As to be expected, nothing’s been spared in terms of quality, from the peach-feel fabric to the addition of side vents and taping details. It’s well made clothing, well made.” All Mantis World styles now have brand-free and tear-off back neck labels as standard, allowing for easy personalisation.