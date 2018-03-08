“Anvil is a brand that weaves its way into everyday lives with versatile apparel you can wear with ease, wherever your day takes you,” says the brand. “The 2018 line features three new collections and a new addition to an existing category, offering new fabrics and fits and making it even easier for everyone to express their individual style. Whatever your preference, in each new collection you’ll find fabrics with a high stitch density for a smoother printing surface.”

The Freedom Collection

Anvil says its flowy Freedom Collection offers women ultimate comfort in longer lengths with a loose, fuller fit. Women can have freedom of movement with a 136gsm, 65% polyester/35% viscose fabric that offers an irresistible feel and drape. The side-seamed Women’s Freedom Tee (36PVL) boasts a scoop neck and drop shoulders for a feminine look combined with a comfortable feel. The Sleeveless Tee (37PVL) and Tank (32PVL) feature a flattering A-line silhouette and a stylish twin-needle stitched, curved bottom hem. The Freedom styles come in sizes XS- 2XL and in seven matching colours.

The Stretch Collection

The form-fitting silhouette of the new Stretch ¾ Sleeve Tee and Tank is perfect for women who prefer apparel that hugs their curves. The 57% combed ringspun cotton/38% polyester/5% spandex fabric is flexible and moves with the wearer, so they look good and feel great.

The ¾ Sleeve Tee (2455L), in five colours, features a distinctive boat neck, and its sleeves and bottom hem are reinforced with twin-needle stitching.

The Women’s Stretch Tank (2420L) comes in 12 shades, including ontrend heathers and vibrant solids. Like the 2455L, it is available in sizes XS-2XL.