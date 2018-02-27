WHAT’S NEW 2018
New ‘must-have favourites’ from Gildan
Gildan says it is taking style and functionality to a new level in 2018: “New additions to the line deliver exceptional comfort combined with standout finishes and an even wider spectrum of colours. With 10 new hues, including eight new heathers, enhancing an already extensive palette, anyone can find the perfect hue.”
The substantial yet super soft 203gsm fabric of the Gildan Hammer tees hits the mark with a feel that Gildan says is like no other. Crafted from 100% cotton in combed ringspun yarns, these short sleeve (H000) and long sleeve (H400) premium T-shirts offer a modern take on a classic look. Their high stitch density keeps them looking good longer and provides a smooth canvas for direct-to-garment, heat transfer, embroidered or screen printed designs. There’s a size and shade for everyone, too, with the wide size range of S-5XL in the H000’s eye-catching 15-colour palette, or the long sleeve version’s eight colours.
Whatever the weather, the new additions to the Gildan Performance Core series promise to help wearers find their competitive edge. Both the Adult Core Singlet (46200) and the Adult Core Hooded T-Shirt (46500) score points for their active fit, which features a straighter body with roomier armholes for ease of movement. They are made from snag-resistant 100% polyester in filament yarns infused withwicking technology to disperse moisture away from the body, and anti-microbial properties for odour-fighting freshness.
The singlet features a racerback cut and topstitched shoulder straps. It is available in sizes S-3XL in six colours, including sport shades that work well as team colours.
The hooded long sleeve T-shirt boasts a three-piece hood secured with twin-needle topstitching and is offered in sizes S-3XL in five shades, including heather sport colours.
With the addition of these filament polyester options, those who like the finish of this fabric will be able to gear up on any day, whether warm or cool, in technical apparel that works as hard as they do, says Gildan.
Eight fashionable heather sport shades that are new to the Gildan line expand the colour palette of the Adult Core T-Shirt (46000). What’s more, for the first time ever, the Gildan Heavy Blend Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt (18000) and Adult and Youth pullover hoodies (18500 and 18500B) are available in stylish heather sport colours.
All the new Gildan Hammer and Gildan Performance styles, as well as Gildan Heavy Blend sweatshirts, feature tear-away labels for easy customisation.