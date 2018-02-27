Gildan says it is taking style and functionality to a new level in 2018: “New additions to the line deliver exceptional comfort combined with standout finishes and an even wider spectrum of colours. With 10 new hues, including eight new heathers, enhancing an already extensive palette, anyone can find the perfect hue.”

The substantial yet super soft 203gsm fabric of the Gildan Hammer tees hits the mark with a feel that Gildan says is like no other. Crafted from 100% cotton in combed ringspun yarns, these short sleeve (H000) and long sleeve (H400) premium T-shirts offer a modern take on a classic look. Their high stitch density keeps them looking good longer and provides a smooth canvas for direct-to-garment, heat transfer, embroidered or screen printed designs. There’s a size and shade for everyone, too, with the wide size range of S-5XL in the H000’s eye-catching 15-colour palette, or the long sleeve version’s eight colours.

Whatever the weather, the new additions to the Gildan Performance Core series promise to help wearers find their competitive edge. Both the Adult Core Singlet (46200) and the Adult Core Hooded T-Shirt (46500) score points for their active fit, which features a straighter body with roomier armholes for ease of movement. They are made from snag-resistant 100% polyester in filament yarns infused withwicking technology to disperse moisture away from the body, and anti-microbial properties for odour-fighting freshness.