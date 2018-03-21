“Activewear provides the full kit for a team performance, come rain or shine,” says the brand. “Intelligent, ergonomic mid-layers champion warmth and mobility, ideal for warm-up and cool-down sessions, and outerwear choices ensure you can always get out and exercise, no matter the weather.”

Inspired by the recent athleisure movement, phase two of the Activewear range combines lifestyle and performance, taking the wearer from their workout to the weekend. “With flattering fits, breathable fabrics and fashion-forward designs, the range performs when you’re under pressure, whilst having post-workout style,” adds Regatta Activewear.

Take the yoga-inspired Ashrama. Combining comfort and style, the T-shirt is cut from Isovent polyester with added elastane for durability and ease of movement. The quick-drying fabric ensures wearers remain fresh before, during and after a workout, and the V cut keeps this women’s T-shirt on trend.

Coordinate the Ashrama with the Pincha Leggings, which are perfect for yoga, advises the brand. They’re crafted from a polyester and elastane blend to ensure that ease of movement is matched with longlasting durability. The fabric is finished with a soft, cotton-touch feel for extra comfort. The legging’s quick-drying ability promises to keep wearers fresh throughout their gym routine.