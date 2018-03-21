Phase two of the Activewear range ‘takes the wearer from their workout to the weekend’
“Activewear provides the full kit for a team performance, come rain or shine,” says the brand. “Intelligent, ergonomic mid-layers champion warmth and mobility, ideal for warm-up and cool-down sessions, and outerwear choices ensure you can always get out and exercise, no matter the weather.”
Inspired by the recent athleisure movement, phase two of the Activewear range combines lifestyle and performance, taking the wearer from their workout to the weekend. “With flattering fits, breathable fabrics and fashion-forward designs, the range performs when you’re under pressure, whilst having post-workout style,” adds Regatta Activewear.
Take the yoga-inspired Ashrama. Combining comfort and style, the T-shirt is cut from Isovent polyester with added elastane for durability and ease of movement. The quick-drying fabric ensures wearers remain fresh before, during and after a workout, and the V cut keeps this women’s T-shirt on trend.
Coordinate the Ashrama with the Pincha Leggings, which are perfect for yoga, advises the brand. They’re crafted from a polyester and elastane blend to ensure that ease of movement is matched with longlasting durability. The fabric is finished with a soft, cotton-touch feel for extra comfort. The legging’s quick-drying ability promises to keep wearers fresh throughout their gym routine.
Intelligent, ergonomic midlayers champion warmth and mobility
Outdoor options
For outdoor workouts, the Narada fleece offers warmth without the weight. Made for women, it has been designed to blend good looks and practicality, delivering an outer layer with style. The grown-on hood offers weather protection, while the kangaroo-style pockets keep hands warm while resting between workouts.
Available in both men and women’s designs, the Montreal is also packed with style. The fashionable fleece features a polycotton hood lining that sits smooth against the skin and the drawcord adjuster allows the wearer to lock in warmth and keep wind at bay. The athleisure-inspired fleece, available in a cool rock grey colour, features a shaped fit for women.
“When the sun isn’t out to play, stay active and remain warm in the stylish Amsterdam,” suggests the brand. This new softshell jacket features a waterrepellent finish and there’s stretch fabric to the side and underarm panels to provide a jacket that moves with the wearer. The wind-resistant garment features stretch binding to the hood, cuffs and hem to help protect from the elements, while reflective piping ensures that wearers remain seen when night descends.
“From the base layer to outerwear, the all-inclusive collection provides allyear- round protection,” says the brand. “With loose fits, durable comfort and fashion-forward designs, Activewear will have you looking good and feeling great in and out of the gym. From competitions and training to team travel, you can stand proud together with sportswear designed to help you get out there and be the best.”