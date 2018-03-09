Old classics are combined with up-to-date fashions to set new standards in 2018
Since Tee Jays changed its business strategy in 2009 – towards building a full collection of the best quality tops in each category of T-shirts, polos, sweats and jackets – it has developed and increased market share rapidly, reports the Scandinavian company.
The formula is quite simple, as Peter Hofler, CEO and owner of Tee Jays, explains: “We look forwards, never backwards. We focus on the trends from retail and find the commercial aspect of each, which we then turn into cleanly designed, Scandinavian basic styles that are produced using the best quality yarn.
“Although we have roots in America, our design philosophy is based on a clean, simple and Scandinavian aesthetic. And even thoughwe are Nordic by nature, we love to explore new places around the world; places that inspire us and bring out new sides to our clothes.” This year’s catalogue was shot in the beautiful region of northern Italy along the stunning coastline between Ventimiglia and San Remo.
Peter adds that the key elements to the Tee Jays brand are superior quality and design. “Our designers and technicians continue to develop outstanding styles and qualities, constantly striving to set new standards.
The 2018 collection is no exception. “We are taking a walk down memory lane, combining old classics with the most up-to-date fashions,” says Peter. The brand is introducing new baseball and ringer tees, along with a lightweight sweatshirt. The new and improved designs have a vintage vibe and slightly slimmed sleeves and shoulders, and are made from the best quality, long-fibre, ringspun cotton.
Stretch polos
“For years Tee Jays has been known for its exceptional premium polos,” says Peter. “This year’s additions to the stretch polo family include classic stripes and fashionable styles with new features.”
The new Long Sleeve Fashion Polo with a button-down, self-fabric collar and elegant cuffs is the perfect substitute for a shirt, allowing the wearer to look sharp while feeling comfortable, Peter advises.
Three-layer softshells
The brand’s new softshell jackets have a clean, Scandinavian design and a shaped fit. Its newly-developed, lightweight, three-layer fabric with two-way stretch offers maximum comfort, while the TJtech membrane gives maximum functionality and has a waterproof rating of 8,000 mm and a 6,000mm breathability rating. The jackets are available with and without hoods.
“With the new 2018 collection, Tee Jays clearly shows its position as one of the leading premium brands in the industry,” says Peter, adding that Tee Jays is ready to serve the European market from its brand new distribution centre in Denmark, and through its European distributors.