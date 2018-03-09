“Front Row & Co Heritage Clothing is thoughtfully designed with clubs, groups and teams in mind,” explains the brand, adding that, “cleverly chosen fabrics and a relaxed style are key to the Front Row ethos.”

The Washed Long Sleeved Henley (FR130) is a heavily garment-washed, long-sleeved casual top that is soft and comfy. It’s available in sizes XS-2XL in four colourways: black and navy (100% cotton), and charcoal marl and blue marl (50% cotton/50% polyester with twisted yarn for a distinctive marl effect). “Pair with the French Terry Joggers (FR630) for the ultimate leisurewear look,” adds the brand.

Another new addition to the Front Row & Co range is the 100% cotton, 180gsm single jersey Long Sleeved Breton Striped T (FR134), which has a solid colour at the top and striped body and sleeves. Choose from either navy/white or white/navy (sizes XS-2XL). For a smart look, pair with the Men’s & Ladies’ Stretch Chinos (FR621/ FR622) or with the Men’s & Ladies’ Track Pants (FR600/FR601) for a more laidback combo.

Three new modern polo shirts are in the 2018 collection, all available in sizes XS-2XL. The Striped Jersey Polo Shirt (FR230) is a heavyweight polo shirt with a contrast flat knit collar and cuffs. This style features a three-button placket with navy buttons, twin-needle stitching at the hem and herringbone taped side vents. Matching the same fabric as the new Long Sleeved Breton Striped T, this polo is available in navy/ white and white/navy. The Contrast Stretch Polo Shirt (FR240) is a stretch, 200gsm 96% cotton/4% elastane, micro piqué polo shirt with a threebutton placket, flat knit collar and cuffs, and contrast front and sleeve panels. It’s available in navy/white and marine/white (XS-2XL). Made from the same fabric is the third new polo, the Stand Collar Stretch Polo Shirt (FR244). With a modern stand collar with tipping edge and three-button placket with tonal buttons, this polo shirt comes in a contemporary colour palette of navy/white, white/bright navy and heather grey/bright navy.