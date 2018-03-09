Front Row introduces seven new tag-free styles to its collection for men and women
“Front Row & Co Heritage Clothing is thoughtfully designed with clubs, groups and teams in mind,” explains the brand, adding that, “cleverly chosen fabrics and a relaxed style are key to the Front Row ethos.”
The Washed Long Sleeved Henley (FR130) is a heavily garment-washed, long-sleeved casual top that is soft and comfy. It’s available in sizes XS-2XL in four colourways: black and navy (100% cotton), and charcoal marl and blue marl (50% cotton/50% polyester with twisted yarn for a distinctive marl effect). “Pair with the French Terry Joggers (FR630) for the ultimate leisurewear look,” adds the brand.
Another new addition to the Front Row & Co range is the 100% cotton, 180gsm single jersey Long Sleeved Breton Striped T (FR134), which has a solid colour at the top and striped body and sleeves. Choose from either navy/white or white/navy (sizes XS-2XL). For a smart look, pair with the Men’s & Ladies’ Stretch Chinos (FR621/ FR622) or with the Men’s & Ladies’ Track Pants (FR600/FR601) for a more laidback combo.
Three new modern polo shirts are in the 2018 collection, all available in sizes XS-2XL. The Striped Jersey Polo Shirt (FR230) is a heavyweight polo shirt with a contrast flat knit collar and cuffs. This style features a three-button placket with navy buttons, twin-needle stitching at the hem and herringbone taped side vents. Matching the same fabric as the new Long Sleeved Breton Striped T, this polo is available in navy/ white and white/navy. The Contrast Stretch Polo Shirt (FR240) is a stretch, 200gsm 96% cotton/4% elastane, micro piqué polo shirt with a threebutton placket, flat knit collar and cuffs, and contrast front and sleeve panels. It’s available in navy/white and marine/white (XS-2XL). Made from the same fabric is the third new polo, the Stand Collar Stretch Polo Shirt (FR244). With a modern stand collar with tipping edge and three-button placket with tonal buttons, this polo shirt comes in a contemporary colour palette of navy/white, white/bright navy and heather grey/bright navy.
“The long-awaited Ladies’ Long Sleeved Checked Shirt (FR503) has also been introduced to match the Men’s FR500,” reports Front Row. This slim-fit shirt is shaped at the waist for a more defined silhouette, available in the popular blue/white colourway to match the men’s equivalent, and made from 140gsm, 100% cotton poplin (XS-XL). Front Row & Co has updated its board short offer with the trendy new FR602 for men. Available in black/ black, navy/navy, navy/vintage red and vintage red/vintage red (sizes XS-2XL), it has a contrast drawcord, inner mesh brief and inner key pocket.
Also look out for new colours in some of the bestselling styles from Front Row’s existing collection: The Men’s & Ladies’ Stretch Chinos (FR621/ FR622) in new khaki; Men’s & Ladies’ Stretch Chino Shorts (FR605/FR606) in cool new white; the French Terry Range (FR834/FR832/FR630) in new black marl; and Men’s & Ladies’ Long Sleeved Plain Rugby Shirt (FR100/ FR101) in burgundy.
All of the new styles are tag-free for easy rebranding – there’s no Front Row branding sewn into the garment, only a jacquard size-tab.
“Front Row & Co creates leisurewear for the journey, designed blank and ready to display any crest, logo or branding,” says the brand. Using carefully selected fabrics and quality trims, Front Row & Co says it designs clothing to stand out and continues to provide “great looking leisurewear, thoughtfully created”.