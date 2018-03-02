Fifteen exciting new headwear designs for 2018
Beechfield points out that for more than 20 years it has been renowned for “blending cutting edge fashion with practicality,” as embodied by its new styles for 2018. Most of the new products, such as on-trend peak caps, beanies and balaclavas, feature TearAway labels, making rebranding easy. “Whether it’s fashion, work, technical or performance items you’re looking for, Beechfield has it all and we’re proudly launching 15 new models for 2018,” says the brand. “Summer-inspired designs and sixpanel caps boasting in-demand fabrics are just a flavour of what’s to come!”
With athleisure growing in popularity, first up is the Air Mesh 6 Panel Cap (B196). Inspired by sports performance, technically styled and featuring a soft-touch, air mesh material, this comfortable fitted cap looks great with its muted, classic colours. Next up are the Lux Knit Stretch-Fit 6 Panel Cap (B197) and Spacer Marl Stretch- Fit Cap (B676). The B676 features a tighter weave and is available in on-trend sports colours, including fashionable turquoise. Both caps feature pre-curved peaks, black cotton underpeaks and dual decoration opportunities thanks to their closed back construction. Stretchy knit and spacer fabrics are ideal for athleisure goods and ensure a contemporary close fit. The Urbanwear 6 Panel Cap (B651) and Urbanwear Trucker (B646) are both ideal for retail thanks to their cutting-edge styling that’s enhanced by engineered, semi-curved peaks, and their TearAway labels. The B646 also uses a refinedmesh for extra comfort and aesthetic appeal.
TearAway labels also feature on Beechfield’s new summer-inspired designs. The Junior Festival Trilby (B720b) is the children’s version of Beechfield’s popular adult trilby. “Customers will enjoy the retail-ready, handmade finish, and its unisex appeal will ensure this product is a great seller,” says the brand. “For style-conscious and sun-loving ladies, the Marbella Wide-Brimmed Sun Hat (B740) is the perfect choice. With its relatively flat straw structure, the hat provides plenty of decoration opportunities, making it ideal for personalisation.”
For customers who prefer to swap the beach for the mountain tops, the two new, machine-washable, openface balaclavas might be just what they’re looking for. The Microfibre Balaclava (B225) uses a polyester microfibre fabric and is an ideal helmet liner, while the Microfleece Balaclava (B230) is made from a lightweight, ultra-thermal microfleece, adding warmth for harsher conditions. Flat seams provide optimal comfort whatever the outdoor pursuit.
Morf designs continue to set trends, reports Beechfield, which has introduced six new styles for 2018. They all feature breathable fabrics and are seam-free, ensuring comfort is maximised. The Morf Spacer Marl (B901) has the same pattern as the Spacer Marl Stretch-Fit Cap (B676). It comes in an array of stylish colours and is an ideal fit for gym-goers. The Morf Geometric (B904), Morf Ombré (B905) and Morf Contour (B908) have been influenced by the great outdoors and active pursuits: the B904 with its technical pattern, the B905 with its blended colour transition effect, and the B908 with its map-like contour patterns. All of these styles come in a variety of colours to suit every taste. The all-new Junior Morf Original (B900b) is based on the Morf Original (B900), but has been shortened to give a better fit and comes in six of the best-selling colourways for kids.
The final addition to Beechfield’s new 2018 line-up is the innovative Morf Hoodie (B940). The ability to turn any garment into a hoodie gives this product the advantage of being fashionable yet functional. It’s easy to decorate thanks to its large surface area and is an ideal winter accessory or workwear companion.