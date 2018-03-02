Beechfield points out that for more than 20 years it has been renowned for “blending cutting edge fashion with practicality,” as embodied by its new styles for 2018. Most of the new products, such as on-trend peak caps, beanies and balaclavas, feature TearAway labels, making rebranding easy. “Whether it’s fashion, work, technical or performance items you’re looking for, Beechfield has it all and we’re proudly launching 15 new models for 2018,” says the brand. “Summer-inspired designs and sixpanel caps boasting in-demand fabrics are just a flavour of what’s to come!”

With athleisure growing in popularity, first up is the Air Mesh 6 Panel Cap (B196). Inspired by sports performance, technically styled and featuring a soft-touch, air mesh material, this comfortable fitted cap looks great with its muted, classic colours. Next up are the Lux Knit Stretch-Fit 6 Panel Cap (B197) and Spacer Marl Stretch- Fit Cap (B676). The B676 features a tighter weave and is available in on-trend sports colours, including fashionable turquoise. Both caps feature pre-curved peaks, black cotton underpeaks and dual decoration opportunities thanks to their closed back construction. Stretchy knit and spacer fabrics are ideal for athleisure goods and ensure a contemporary close fit. The Urbanwear 6 Panel Cap (B651) and Urbanwear Trucker (B646) are both ideal for retail thanks to their cutting-edge styling that’s enhanced by engineered, semi-curved peaks, and their TearAway labels. The B646 also uses a refinedmesh for extra comfort and aesthetic appeal.

TearAway labels also feature on Beechfield’s new summer-inspired designs. The Junior Festival Trilby (B720b) is the children’s version of Beechfield’s popular adult trilby. “Customers will enjoy the retail-ready, handmade finish, and its unisex appeal will ensure this product is a great seller,” says the brand. “For style-conscious and sun-loving ladies, the Marbella Wide-Brimmed Sun Hat (B740) is the perfect choice. With its relatively flat straw structure, the hat provides plenty of decoration opportunities, making it ideal for personalisation.”