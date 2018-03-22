Bringing fun and colour to 2018 – BagBase style!
BagBase is launching 18 retailready, eye-catching products this year, all of which feature its trademark blend of fresh and colourful designs. TearAway labels make rebranding a breeze and the products are designed for optimal decoration or selling straight out of the box.
Starting with the Carve Boardpack (BG851), this fashion-focused bag has a clean design, fits a 15.6” laptop and comes in a variety of colours. If more space is needed, the Old School Boardpack (BG853) can accommodate a 17” laptop, and boasts zippered side and front pockets and multiple compartments. They all promise comfort thanks to skateboard straps, padded back panels and adjustable, padded shoulder straps.
The Urban Toploader (BG619) embraces the outdoor look. Made from 600D HD polyester and available in fashionable heritage colours, it has a large, printable panel. This practical, stylish bag fits a 15.6” laptop and features internal stash pockets, compression straps and adjustable, padded shoulder straps.
“Bringing the duffel bag into 2018 is the Original Drawstring Backpack (BG127): your customers will love the uncluttered style,” says BagBase. It has plenty of functionality with an internal valuables pocket, grab handle and drawcord closure.
The Faux Leather Gymsac (BG250) and the Faux Leather Fashion Backpack (BG255) have unisex appeal and their full-grain, leather-look PU is easily decorated. The gymsac has metal eyelets and chunky drawcords, while the fashion backpack has a zippered main compartment, internal pocket and adjustable padded straps.
The contemporary Reflective Roll- Top Backpack (BG138) and Reflective Barrel Bag (BG136) feature lightweight, durable materials. The powder coating used creates a striking look that helps increase visibility in the dark, without hindering your ability to decorate, the brand advises. The backpack has a simple roll-top closure, while the barrel bag, ideal for gym-goers, has webbing handles along with a detachable shoulder strap.
Scuba fabric is also right on-trend, reports BagBase. The practical Scuba Backpack (BG168) can hold a 15.6” laptop and has a zippered main compartment and external stash pocket. The Scuba Barrel Bag (BG166) is sleek and cool in appearance; both bags feature no exposed stitching, adding to their technical yet chic look.
Inspired by the latest fabrics used in trainer design, BagBase has introduced two great athleisure accessories: the Duo Knit Backpack (BG198) and Duo Knit Barrel Bag (BG196). Concealed zips enhance their minimalist, clean design, while the contemporary colourways of electric yellow/ black, grey/black and navy/black complete the on-trend look.
For those who embrace the jet-set lifestyle, BagBase has introduced the Packaway Backpack (BG151). Lightweight, durable and water-resistant, it has a 20-litre capacity and a built-in stow pouch. Also available is the Escape Packing Cube Set (BG459), an innovative product that’s available in three styles. It’s unstructured, offers excellent organisation and has a two-way zippered opening for easy access.
Another practical travel companion is the Oversized Belt Bag (BG142). It features zippered main and rear pockets and a handy key hook. Everything is oversized from the chunky zip to the belt itself, making it right on-trend. Also new is the Sublimation Lunch Cooler Bag (BG960), which has a press-optimised decoration panel. The interior is fully insulated and wipe-clean, making it hygienic and safe.
Finally, for the sports mad, there is the Hardbase Sports Holdall (BG578) and Hardbase Sports Backpack (BG576). Made for practicality and comfort, both feature wipe-clean interiors and, thanks to the ventilated base and dual compartment design, are perfect for separating dirty sports kit from the remainder of the bag contents. Large front pockets make decorating easy and the products come in traditional sports colours.