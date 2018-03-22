BagBase is launching 18 retailready, eye-catching products this year, all of which feature its trademark blend of fresh and colourful designs. TearAway labels make rebranding a breeze and the products are designed for optimal decoration or selling straight out of the box.

Starting with the Carve Boardpack (BG851), this fashion-focused bag has a clean design, fits a 15.6” laptop and comes in a variety of colours. If more space is needed, the Old School Boardpack (BG853) can accommodate a 17” laptop, and boasts zippered side and front pockets and multiple compartments. They all promise comfort thanks to skateboard straps, padded back panels and adjustable, padded shoulder straps.

The Urban Toploader (BG619) embraces the outdoor look. Made from 600D HD polyester and available in fashionable heritage colours, it has a large, printable panel. This practical, stylish bag fits a 15.6” laptop and features internal stash pockets, compression straps and adjustable, padded shoulder straps.

“Bringing the duffel bag into 2018 is the Original Drawstring Backpack (BG127): your customers will love the uncluttered style,” says BagBase. It has plenty of functionality with an internal valuables pocket, grab handle and drawcord closure.

The Faux Leather Gymsac (BG250) and the Faux Leather Fashion Backpack (BG255) have unisex appeal and their full-grain, leather-look PU is easily decorated. The gymsac has metal eyelets and chunky drawcords, while the fashion backpack has a zippered main compartment, internal pocket and adjustable padded straps.

The contemporary Reflective Roll- Top Backpack (BG138) and Reflective Barrel Bag (BG136) feature lightweight, durable materials. The powder coating used creates a striking look that helps increase visibility in the dark, without hindering your ability to decorate, the brand advises. The backpack has a simple roll-top closure, while the barrel bag, ideal for gym-goers, has webbing handles along with a detachable shoulder strap.