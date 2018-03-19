Fruit of the Loom is known across the world for its “great quality, 24/7 availability, supplier support and affordable T-shirts”. This reputation will grow even stronger in 2018, with more than 120 enhancements to the Fruit T-shirt ranges, including new styles, colours and sizes, reports the brand.

“The Original T has been the market leader with garment decorators and promotional companies – in fact anyone looking for a ‘volume’ T-shirt – for a number of years,” says Fruit of the Loom. “In 2018, the range sees the introduction of two new styles – the V-Neck Original T and the Long Sleeve Original T – making the Original T collection more versatile than ever before.”

The Original V-Neck is available in an impressive 21 colours–more than any other brand, Fruit advises – while the Original Long Sleeve comes in seven classic hues.

The brand adds that there will be a plethora of new colours throughout the collection as it expands and aligns its colour palettes across some of its favourite garments, and launches five brand new vintage and retro hues.

“The highly-anticipated launch of our Ringspun Premium T for men and ladies happened towards the end of 2017 and now buyers have even more choice with five more colours added, making 15 in total,” Fruit of the Loom comments. “The Ringspun Premium T is extremely durable and soft thanks to the 100% combed ringspun cotton, and can be washed at temperatures all the way up to 60°C. It’s also the ideal canvas for decoration.”