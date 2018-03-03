Stedman Active Outdoor has extended its range of jackets and outerwear for 2018 with nine new styles.

“Classy and comfortably warm, the new Active Quilted Jacket offers outstanding wearing comfort and extra warmth thanks to the quilted filling – and is amazingly light at the same time,” says Stedman. Leatherlook piping at the collar and along the zipper underlines the elegant appearance of these padded jackets, which come in classic colours for men and women. Attached pockets with push buttons and stand-up collar complete the picture. Both styles are water-resistant and wind-repellent, as is the brand new Active Quilted Blouson, a fashionable, black, padded jacket with wide rib cuffs and waistband. A zip opening in the back lining allows for easy decoration.

Adding an extra urban edge to outfits is the new Active Biker Jacket for men and women, which has a strong visual appeal thanks to its leather-look fabric. These cutting-edge fashion jackets are also water-resistant, wind-repellent, pleasantly lightweight and warm. The back lining hides a zip that makes this style accessible for techniques such as embroidery.