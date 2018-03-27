With 565 great new styles, seven exciting new brands plus more colours than ever before, PenCarrie is promising even more choice in 2018.

The distributor says customers will love the competitively-priced, quality garments from new brand Pro-RTX, which come in an extensive range of sizes and colours. “Get your hands on these must-see core styles, including the new favourite polo in the market, the RX101, to see what they could do for your business,” PenCarrie adds.

Bringing fashion into the wholesale arena is American Apparel, a globally sourced, ethically made and sweatshop-free brand that is adding 39 new styles to PenCarrie’s growing range this year.

New brand AWDis Just Ts and Polos is building on the success of AWDis Just Hoods and AWDis Just Cool, offering fashionable and modern fit T-shirts and polos that show a creative use of different fabrics in a variety of colours. Also new from AWDis is Écologie by AWDis, which combines sustainability with fashion to produce a range of T-shirts, sweatshirts and knitted sweaters crafted from regenerated cotton.

Other new additions for 2018 include the Clayton & Ford by Kustom Kit capsule shirt range, and TyTo – a specialist in ties and scarves.

Exclusive brand Sol’s has introduced 44 new styles, extending its already impressive range with collections to suit every market. PenCarrie also stocks a number of other exclusive brands including Trespass, Canterbury and Superstar by Mantis, all of which ensure customers can stand out in 2018.

PenCarrie’s easy-to-use, tabbed brochure makes it easy to choose from your favourite styles and explore what’s new. Or browse by brand, category, what’s ‘online only’, and even by ‘re-brandable’ sections at www.pencarrie.com.