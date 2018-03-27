PenCarrie is looking forward to the year ahead and is ready to support its customers, whatever their business needs in 2018
With 565 great new styles, seven exciting new brands plus more colours than ever before, PenCarrie is promising even more choice in 2018.
The distributor says customers will love the competitively-priced, quality garments from new brand Pro-RTX, which come in an extensive range of sizes and colours. “Get your hands on these must-see core styles, including the new favourite polo in the market, the RX101, to see what they could do for your business,” PenCarrie adds.
Bringing fashion into the wholesale arena is American Apparel, a globally sourced, ethically made and sweatshop-free brand that is adding 39 new styles to PenCarrie’s growing range this year.
New brand AWDis Just Ts and Polos is building on the success of AWDis Just Hoods and AWDis Just Cool, offering fashionable and modern fit T-shirts and polos that show a creative use of different fabrics in a variety of colours. Also new from AWDis is Écologie by AWDis, which combines sustainability with fashion to produce a range of T-shirts, sweatshirts and knitted sweaters crafted from regenerated cotton.
Other new additions for 2018 include the Clayton & Ford by Kustom Kit capsule shirt range, and TyTo – a specialist in ties and scarves.
Exclusive brand Sol’s has introduced 44 new styles, extending its already impressive range with collections to suit every market. PenCarrie also stocks a number of other exclusive brands including Trespass, Canterbury and Superstar by Mantis, all of which ensure customers can stand out in 2018.
PenCarrie’s easy-to-use, tabbed brochure makes it easy to choose from your favourite styles and explore what’s new. Or browse by brand, category, what’s ‘online only’, and even by ‘re-brandable’ sections at www.pencarrie.com.
Let’s get ready to take on 2018 together!
Be confident and grow with PenCarrie
“Our dedicated team and unrivalled accuracy levels will help you to feel confident with us,” says PenCarrie. “With the option to reserve stock all day on open online orders and with complete live stock visibility, you’ve got what you need before completing your order. Offering 24/7 online ordering and free UK next day delivery on online orders over £150, our warehouse is your stock room.”
The company also invites customers to take advantage of PenCarrie’s free marketing tools on its website to update, inspire or kickstart your business plans. Visit the ‘marketing’ tab online for instant access to digital brochures, customisable e-brochures, marketing resources and more. You can also find links to download PenCarrie iPad apps, plus access to the White Label Website, an unbranded version of the PenCarrie website to use as if it’s your own catalogue – completely for free. PenCarrie says all of its tools are easy to use, and the company will guide you through the process to ensure you’re always prepared.
“With over 26 years of experience and passion, we want to share our knowledge with you to help you grow your business with us,” says PenCarrie. “Come and see us at Printwear & Promotion Live! in Birmingham on 21-23 January 2018. Talk to the team about all that’s new at PenCarrie for 2018 and what we do – let’s get ready to take on 2018 together!”