“Two new machines at opposite ends of the price/ performance scale from textile printing experts, Mimaki, offer huge potential for fabric and apparel producers in 2018,” says Hybrid Services, Mimaki’s UK and Irish distributor. “Mimaki’s new Pro Series textile printers launched to great acclaim at Fespa and deliver a powerful mix of Italian textile know-how and Mimaki’s decades of wide format textile printing experience,” adds the company.

The top of the range Tiger and its slightly less speedy sibling, the Leopard, share the same chassis and head technology, with the former benefiting from double the head count – and achieving a correspondingly big speed increase too.

Representing the pinnacle of Mimaki’s comprehensive textile printer portfolio, Mimaki’s new Tiger and Leopard Pro Series textile printers are said to combine highly stable performance with advanced print technology to deliver “market-leading print speed and stunning print quality”, making these machines a perfect solution for companies looking for cost-effective, high quality, industrial level, textile print capability.

Specifically engineered to produce soft furnishing fabrics, sportswear and fashion apparel, the range includes a number of customisable options that offer great flexibility and productivity.