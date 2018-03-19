Mimaki’s new digital textile printers set the pace at both ends of the market
“Two new machines at opposite ends of the price/ performance scale from textile printing experts, Mimaki, offer huge potential for fabric and apparel producers in 2018,” says Hybrid Services, Mimaki’s UK and Irish distributor. “Mimaki’s new Pro Series textile printers launched to great acclaim at Fespa and deliver a powerful mix of Italian textile know-how and Mimaki’s decades of wide format textile printing experience,” adds the company.
The top of the range Tiger and its slightly less speedy sibling, the Leopard, share the same chassis and head technology, with the former benefiting from double the head count – and achieving a correspondingly big speed increase too.
Representing the pinnacle of Mimaki’s comprehensive textile printer portfolio, Mimaki’s new Tiger and Leopard Pro Series textile printers are said to combine highly stable performance with advanced print technology to deliver “market-leading print speed and stunning print quality”, making these machines a perfect solution for companies looking for cost-effective, high quality, industrial level, textile print capability.
Specifically engineered to produce soft furnishing fabrics, sportswear and fashion apparel, the range includes a number of customisable options that offer great flexibility and productivity.
Tiger: Extraordinary production capabilities
With a top speed of 385sq m/h, the Tiger delivers “extraordinary production capabilities” onto both natural fabrics and transfer paper for sublimating to polyester, making it an impressively powerful option, reports Hybrid. The use of a sticky belt ensures that even stretchy materials such as cotton jersey can be printed and, thanks to a long list of options, fully customisable configurations are possible. At 1.8m wide and with fully automated feed and winding, it offers great potential for running long runs of material unattended.
Recently installed in Hybrid’s showroom, the Tiger is now available for demonstrations. “The new Pro Series printers are the ideal catalyst for companies to bring printing back onshore,” says Brett Platt, Hybrid’s textile product manager. “Fast fashion, bespoke furnishings and filling the gap between traditional printing and the previous limits of digital are all now possible.”
TS30-1300: Dye sub at a new, much lower price point
“At the other end of the price spectrum and giving incredible bang for buck is the 1.3m Mimaki TS30-1300 dye sublimation printer, which created a real buzz around companies involved with manufacturing sportswear, promotional items and apparel when it launched at Fespa 2017,” explains Brett. “The entry level TS30-1300’s arrival offers true wide format production dye sublimation at a new and much lower price point. Retailing at just £7,495, it provides everything we’ve come to expect from Mimaki’s high print and build quality for a new audience.”
Of particular interest is its configuration with yellow and pink fluorescent inks, continues Brett: “We now have the option of fluorescent inks for the TS30-1300, and the demo unit at our showroom in Cheshire has been commissioned with neon pink and yellow to demonstrate the eye-catching opportunities fluoro inks afford. The extraordinary shades achievable using these inks makes them ideal for the production of dance-wear and event branding, and we’re keen to show this off to potential purchasers.
“The TS30 will also open doors to fashion designers and studios. For sampling purposes, it’s no longer good enough to present a design idea on paper and the TS30 makes it cost-effective to show compelling samples or even made-up garments on a range of different polyester fabrics.”