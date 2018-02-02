To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Sabur is hosting a three-day open house event in February, giving customers the opportunity to try out the many digital printing solutions the company has on display in its showroom.

With digital print solutions ranging from sublimation to pigment and UV, Sabur will have its experts on hand to guide customers through the latest technologies on offer.

Live demonstrations will be available on a number of machines, including the DGI Fabrijet FT-1908 1.9m sublimation printer, the Mimaki TX300P-1800 textile printer and the Roland DG XT-640 sublimation printer with fluorescent inks, as well as Sefa heat presses and a Klieverik calendar press.

The Sabur Open House runs from 8-10 February 2018; contact the company direct to book an appointment.

www.sublimationinks.com