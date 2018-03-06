Dae Ha UK has announced it will be adding “groundbreaking” films to its range during 2018, and establishing itself as “the UK’s fastest growing brand of premium quality textile films”. The company has seen double digit growth in 2017 and has expanded its customer base and distribution network across the whole of the UK and Europe.

Stretchable Glitter

In what it says is a world first, Dae Ha has successfully manufactured a stretchable version of its Glitter film following a two-year development programme. Described as a ‘game-changer’ during customer trials, the film will initially be available in the more popular colours before being rolled out across the current 40-strong palette. Maintaining a brilliant, deep glitter effect wash after wash, Stretchable Glitter film will open up a whole new level of design applications – in particular, for use on Lycra – says Dae Ha UK.