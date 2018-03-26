“Strategically based in the Midlands to service the UK market, i-Sub is proud to be partners with Roq international,” says the company.

According to i-Sub, Roq machinery can be found in more than 70 countries worldwide and the manufacturer employs more than 500 staff members at its manufacturing location in northern Portugal. Roq is a vertical company that manufactures 95% of its machinery components in-house to ensure its key priority – quality – is present in all of its machinery.

“Roq has established its place as a global supplier,” continues i-Sub. “Supporting a range of customers from new start-ups to enhancing established businesses with its range of products, i-Sub has embraced the Roq ethos of ‘customers first’ and has recently introduced a team of dedicated support engineers to ensure the products have full UK support.”