Whether itâ€™s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Sir Caesar of House Borhan Sharma from Shirtworks, Oxford
Full name: Sir Caesar of House Borhan Sharma
Breed: Staffordshire bull terrier
Age: Three years old
Time at company: Just over five months
Job title: Office dawg/brand ambassador
Job description: Product testing, meeter and greeter, protector of the Shirtworks realm, fighter of flies and wasps
Special skills: Magician-level talent at making treats disappear, cardboard and plastic bottles recycler, professional cuddler and stress reliever, puppy eyes specialist, food critic
Favourite colour: Red 032C and Green 7740C
