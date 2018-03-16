1 Make sure your site has an SSL certificate Secure your customersâ€™ data with an SSL certificate (this will change the http before your website address to https to show itâ€™s secure). SSL certificates provide secure, encrypted communications between a website and an internet browser. Google ranks sites with SSL certificates more favourably than those without.

2 Use a simple, safe payment processor There are thousands of companies that offer payment processors to help your website accept online payments. Do your research and make sure your customersâ€™ information is safe and secure. Processors like Stripe are simple, easy to use and cost effective.

3 Provide on-site product reviews Allowing customers to write reviews creates engagement, influences potential customers looking to place an order and helps identify any quality control issues, making it a very useful tool.

4 Use revolving, quality images Instead of using one image per product, embrace revolving images and show a customer different colour images when they select different options. Much easier said than done, this is data dependent and reliant on the quality of your web designer.

5 Show related products Online up-selling by adding â€˜People who bought this, also looked at thisâ€™ or â€˜Youmight like thisâ€™ suggestions below items is an under-utilised tool that gives you the opportunity to increase your customersâ€™ orders.

6 Easy to use checkout If your website is going to take online payments, ask your web designer about the checkout. Ecommerce analysis shows that 69% of shopping carts are abandoned, so you need to provide customers with a clear and detailed, but not overwhelming, checkout. Focus on getting them from the â€˜adding to basketâ€™ stage to checking out in just a minute or so.

7 Embrace data capture forms This is something that divides opinion, but if done right can have huge benefits for your marketing. Embed pop-ups to promote your latest offers, newsletters etc and capture your customersâ€™ data. Use tools such as HelloBar, which is low cost and can be integrated into a CRM or email marketing software.

8 Improve your websiteâ€™s page speed Test your websiteâ€™s page speed using Google PageSpeed Insights. A faster speed is better for SEO and your websiteâ€™s ranking. It also provides customers with an easier shopping experienceâ€“more than half will abandon a website if the loading time is taking too long. With thousands of products from hundreds of suppliers, this is one of the bigger challenges for a garment decorator.

9 Create video content Videos have a lot of untapped potential: there are SEO benefits but, more importantly, they are great for customer engagement. A customer may be happier to run quickly through your one-minute video than reading several lines of content explaining what you do. Create videos in-house using software such as PowToon or outsource to a specialist.

10 Real time customer assistance Online customers now want everything at the click of a button and that includes customer service. Live chat/instant messaging apps such as LiveChat, Tawk.to, Zopim and Zoho come with lite/ free versions to try; simply paste a snippet of code on-site. Andrew Langridge is from ETrader, one of the industryâ€™s leading suppliers of websites to garment decorators across the UK.