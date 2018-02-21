1 Create quality calls to action (CTA). A good, clear CTA encourages users to click and navigate to certain parts of your website, sign up using your data capture form, buy products and benefit from your business. A good CTA helps your websiteâ€™s visitors quickly decide what they want to do next and provide them with a simple navigation.

2 Use fairly small images. This is more about the site loading speed than the visual appearance; resizing and optimising the images ensures that your page performs well. A web page with many images can take a long time to load and generates multiple server requests. CSS sprites are an effortless way of improving site speed. An image sprite is a collection of images put into a single image. Using image sprites will reduce the number of server requests, save bandwidth and make loading much quicker. If you use the same image across multiple pages, use sprites to cache the image so they donâ€™t have to be re-downloaded.

3 Ensure all on-page links/back links are maintained. Broken links have a negative impact on search engine optimisation, and are also a sign that the page itself is not very well maintained. There are a whole host of linkchecking tools available that monitor them, allowing you to fix them quickly.

4 Place your contact information â€˜above the foldâ€™, ie in the top section of your website so itâ€™s immediately visible to users without having to scroll down. Your businessâ€™s contact information is the most important few lines on the website so place the information in a clear and obvious position for your customers so as to save them the hassle of scrambling around Google for your details.

5 Carefully consider which fonts youâ€™ll use and at what size. It sounds like a simple one, but it is quite often overlooked. Readability on mobile devices is increasingly important, and therefore so is using a larger font. Use larger fonts to capture the readerâ€™s attention, experiment with larger typefaces above the fold and medium-to-large below the fold, and draw your users to your content. Pick a font that is web-friendly and scales appropriately but also remember the font and font colour need to be visually appealing to your target audience.