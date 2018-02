How long have you been working in the industry?

Nine years

What’s the best thing ever to happen to you at work?

Apart from helping all my lovely clients each day? Travelling to places I would never have imagined going to if it wasn’t for the job I’m in, and meeting my lovely lady.

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

Lewis Capaldi – Bloom EP. He is a local lad and since he launched his first single earlier this year he has been on a rollercoaster of a ride. We had him perform last year at an open mic night I was involved with and to see how far he has come in such a short space of time has been mind-blowing.

What’s your favourite TV show?

I don’t watch a lot of TV anymore apart from when my son wants to watch something and then it is usually re-runs of classic Tom and Jerry.

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

Depends, as I like them both, but Hot & Spicy Pringles win over them both every time.

What is the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to you at work?

I don’t really get embarrassed very easily so it would just be something silly like falling off my chair.

What’s your most unappealing habit?

Being extremely picky/fussy about food and not putting the washing away as soon as it is dry.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

5ive – Got the Feelin’. I just can’t help myself, takes me back to my youth. Oh, and American candy.

What’s your hidden talent?

I would like to say something like my awesome guitar skills, but my lady says I have a talent for just ‘knowing’.

If you could have anyone else’s job, whose would you want?

I would love to be David Gilmour from Pink Floyd, but then that’s just because I wish I was as great as him.

What is the best place you’ve ever visited?

Hong Kong is pretty amazing, but my two favourite places are in Scotland: Anstruther for fish and chips, and Loch Earn on a nice sunny day is just heaven.

Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?

My guitars.

If you could ask one person, living or dead, one question, what would you ask?

Chris Cornell: Why? Such a loss of talent and one of my favourite vocalists of all time.