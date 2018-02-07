How long have you been working in the industry?

Nine years

Whatâ€™s the best thing ever to happen to you at work?

Apart from helping all my lovely clients each day? Travelling to places I would never have imagined going to if it wasnâ€™t for the job Iâ€™m in, and meeting my lovely lady.

Which tune canâ€™t you get out of your head at the moment?

Lewis Capaldi â€“ Bloom EP. He is a local lad and since he launched his first single earlier this year he has been on a rollercoaster of a ride. We had him perform last year at an open mic night I was involved with and to see how far he has come in such a short space of time has been mind-blowing.

Whatâ€™s your favourite TV show?

I donâ€™t watch a lot of TV anymore apart from when my son wants to watch something and then it is usually re-runs of classic Tom and Jerry.

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

Depends, as I like them both, but Hot & Spicy Pringles win over them both every time.

What is the most embarrassing thing thatâ€™s happened to you at work?

I donâ€™t really get embarrassed very easily so it would just be something silly like falling off my chair.

Whatâ€™s your most unappealing habit?

Being extremely picky/fussy about food and not putting the washing away as soon as it is dry.

Whatâ€™s your guilty pleasure?

5ive â€“ Got the Feelinâ€™. I just canâ€™t help myself, takes me back to my youth. Oh, and American candy.

Whatâ€™s your hidden talent?

I would like to say something like my awesome guitar skills, but my lady says I have a talent for just â€˜knowingâ€™.

If you could have anyone elseâ€™s job, whose would you want?

I would love to be David Gilmour from Pink Floyd, but then thatâ€™s just because I wish I was as great as him.

What is the best place youâ€™ve ever visited?

Hong Kong is pretty amazing, but my two favourite places are in Scotland: Anstruther for fish and chips, and Loch Earn on a nice sunny day is just heaven.

Which gadget or app couldnâ€™t you live without?

My guitars.

If you could ask one person, living or dead, one question, what would you ask?

Chris Cornell: Why? Such a loss of talent and one of my favourite vocalists of all time.