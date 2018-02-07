With the new year gymrush when people once again resolve to get fit and work off their festive flab is well under way, we review some of the latest high street gymwear styles alongside their finely-honed brandable exercise buddies
What better way to lose some pounds than to leap around as though youâ€™re starring on Strictly Come Dancing? The Pineapple at Miss Selfridge collection, inspired by the famous Covent Gardenbased Pineapple dance studio, includes a cropped T-shirt emblazoned with the Pineapple logo. Made from a soft, 52% polyester/48% cotton
For men heading to the gym, a tank top is a classic style. Activewear brand Every Second Counts has a pile of covetable garments, one of which is the Track Tank Top. Made from 95% polyamide/5% elastane, it promises to be breathable, moisture-wicking and fade-resistant.
TK Maxx offers the good-looking Purple Mark Half Zip Pullover for those women who want to keep warm before, during and after working out.
Leggings are a gym staple, and Simply Beâ€™s 90% polyester/10% elastane, moisture-wicking Sports High Waist Printed Legging are an eye-catching pair,
Finally, every dedicated gym goer needs a bag for all their kit. The tongue-in-cheek Gym and Tonic Duffel Bag (H 25cm, W 47cm) from The Great Gift Company is a winner in our eyes.