With the new year gymrush when people once again resolve to get fit and work off their festive flab is well under way, we review some of the latest high street gymwear styles alongside their finely-honed brandable exercise buddies

Crop top from the Pineapple at Miss Selfridge collection

What better way to lose some pounds than to leap around as though youâ€™re starring on Strictly Come Dancing? The Pineapple at Miss Selfridge collection, inspired by the famous Covent Gardenbased Pineapple dance studio, includes a cropped T-shirt emblazoned with the Pineapple logo. Made from a soft, 52% polyester/48% cotton

The Bella+Canvas Poly-Cotton Crop Tee

It has an excellent imprint pair in the Bella+Canvas Poly-Cotton Crop Tee (6681). This side-seamed top with a form-fitting silhouette is made from 122gsm, 52% combed ringspun cotton/48% polyester.

The Track Tank Top from Every Second Counts

For men heading to the gym, a tank top is a classic style. Activewear brand Every Second Counts has a pile of covetable garments, one of which is the Track Tank Top. Made from 95% polyamide/5% elastane, it promises to be breathable, moisture-wicking and fade-resistant.

Fruit of the Loomâ€™s Performance Vest

A good match is the Performance Vest (61-416-0) from Fruit of the Loom, which is made from 140gsm, 100% textured polyester for moisture-wicking and quick-dry performance, and comes in a choice of nine colours.

Purple Mark Half Zip Pullover from TK Maxx

TK Maxx offers the good-looking Purple Mark Half Zip Pullover for those women who want to keep warm before, during and after working out.

The Girlie Cool 1/2 Zip Sweat from Just Cool by AWDis

The Just Cool by AWDis Girlie Cool 1/2 Zip Sweat (JC036), in Cool Fit fabric (87% polyester/13% elastane), offers more than just style: it has a reflective tab on the back neck to keep earphone cords in place, a stand-up collar for warmth and UPF 30+ UV protection.

Simply Beâ€™s Sports High Waist Printed Legging

Leggings are a gym staple, and Simply Beâ€™s 90% polyester/10% elastane, moisture-wicking Sports High Waist Printed Legging are an eye-catching pair,

SFâ€™s Ladies Reversible Work-Out Leggings

As are SFâ€™s Ladies Reversible Work- Out Leggings with their abstract print on one side and solid black on the reverse. Made from 89% polyester/11% elastane, they include a hidden coin pocket in the front waistband.

The Gym and Tonic Duffel Bag from The Great Gift Company

Finally, every dedicated gym goer needs a bag for all their kit. The tongue-in-cheek Gym and Tonic Duffel Bag (H 25cm, W 47cm) from The Great Gift Company is a winner in our eyes.

BagBaseâ€™s Studio Barrel Bag

Those feeling inspired can opt for BagBaseâ€™s Studio Barrel Bag, which measures 50cm x 24cm x 24cm, is made from 100% polyester microfibre and has contrast webbing carry handles and a detachable, adjustable, contrast shoulder strap.