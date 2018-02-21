Amy Nolan had been hand drawing designs on to bags and T-shirts and selling them at market stalls as a side venture for a while before taking the step in February 2016 to become fully self-employed. She set up Ginger Rainbow, a mainly online business where customers can buy pillowcases, bags, washbags, cards, banners and other items that they can then colour in at home with fabric pens.

“I create all of the designs myself,” explains Amy. “I am inspired by simple lines and happy themes.” Currently she is concentrating on creating appealing images that work well for both boys and girls, and has sketchbooks full of ideas. She also offers a bespoke design service for customers that are planning parties or other events.

“I only use screen print and sell all of my products with a pack of fabric pens for the customer to then colour in the image and customise as they see fit. I wanted to sell a product that was accessible for all different ages to customise and make their own. However, if you buy one of my products and don’t colour it in, it still looks striking by itself – black and white always looks good!”

Amy has been using the screen printing services of Flippin Sweet in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, since owner Danny Donald liked one of her posts on Instagram – it is, as she points out, an excellent marketing strategy. “I had been struggling to find a printer who would even send me a quote or understand what I was trying to do. They had appeared put off that I wanted printed pillowcases and were not able to explain to me the print process so that I would understand things like the design being totally flat on the pillowcase. It was becoming really disheartening.