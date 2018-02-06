The Plastindia Foundation entered the Guinness World Records in January 2018 when it created the world’s biggest T-shirt out of 100% recycled plastic.

The fabric used to make the 69.77m by 96.86m tee was created from plastic waste from the equivalent of 200,000 PET bottles.

Plastindia Foundation, which represents the plastics industry in India, took on the challenge to raise awareness of the need to manage plastics waste so that it is recycled more efficiently.

The Foundation reported that the fabric will now be used to create 10,000 T-shirts, which will be distributed for free to children housed by NGOs across the country.

