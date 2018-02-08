New from Target Transfers, the Hotronix Heated Lower Platen promises superior results when working with delicate polyesters and tri-blends. Heat from the lower platen melts vinyl adhesive, allowing a lower application temperature from the top platen.

The fully threadable, bottom-heated platen is said to eliminate the need to pre-heat garments and reduce the risk of dye migration on polyester. Features include anti-static, quick slip platen protector, separate digital micro-controller, and two-year warranty.

The Hotronix Heated Lower Platen is compatible with any Hotronix Clam press manufactured after 1990.

Also new is the Easymount roll film laminator, which offers printers the ability to laminate, mount and encapsulate.

www.targettransfers.com