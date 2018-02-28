If youâ€™re like me, youâ€™ll have counselled at least a few customers whose previous decoratorsâ€™ attempts at branding on printedmaterials have rendered their logos unintelligible. Sadly, many decorators confine themselves to stitching the same logo on all garments, in the customary colours, regardless of the print on which itâ€™s placed.

With a modicum of effort, however, you can create a decoration over a print that stands apart, both from the background and from the competition. You simply have to decide to go beyond the standard rendition, and choose either to fight the print or gowith the flow. The following simple concepts provide a method for educating the client, allowing you to start the design process with predefined examples to speed your clientâ€™s decision-making process.

Fight the print

Select colours that stand apart from all colours in the print to increase contrast. This can be quite difficult on highcontrast multi-colour prints.

Set it off Add an outline in a contrasting colour to both the print and main logo, setting simple elements apart from the background pattern. This strategy is not well suited to small, unsupported text or highly detailed free-floating shapes, but for larger text and simple shapes, outlines can work wonders.

Make a move Relocate the design on garments featuring a troublesome pattern or print in the standard decoration area. Use a non-traditional placement and target an area with an easier background to handle. Imagine a smaller identifying mark for a collar tip, sleeve or hip. Not every customer is so flexible, but those who refuse to alter their logos often appreciate options without additional background or framing elements.

Back it up Cover the print with either a fully filled background area or a patch-styled appliquÃ© that supports and surrounds the logo. A carefully created, pliable fill or well-placed appliquÃ© in a shape that complements your logo can provide an uncomplicated background to frame your decoration.