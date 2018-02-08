At Fespa 2018, Ricoh will highlight its latest innovations across five technologies – flatbed, large format, direct-to-garment, sheet fed and inkjet print head – and how they can help print print providers profitably expand their services.

Exhibits will include the newly announced Ricoh Ri-100 entry-level DTG printer. An applications and software studio area, featuring a range of print examples produced on Ricoh systems, is intended to enable visitors to further explore a broad spectrum of creative opportunities.

Graham Kennedy, head of commercial ink jet business, commercial and industrial printing group, Ricoh Europe, comments: “We’re excited to present systems from across our continuously-expanding portfolio. From flatbed for decor and innovative cost-effective garment printing to large format and our own widely adopted technology inkjet print heads – we have solutions to address diverse challenges. Our specialists will be on hand to help visitors identify revenue earning opportunities and talk through seamless integration that supports efficient and streamlined workflow.”

Ricoh will be exhibiting at Fespa 2018 from May 15 to 18, on stand A50 in Hall 3.1, which is located near the seminar and club Fespa areas as well as the main entrance at Messe Berlin.

