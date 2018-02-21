Rowlinson Knitwear has launched its first ‘Art in the Workplace’ competition. Art students at Stockport College have been challenged to create original art pieces that reflect Rowlinson’s employee ownership culture, values of care, trust and be better, and business purpose of ‘fulfilling potential’.

“We get lots of enquiries to engage students in external projects and cannot possibly say yes to all of them,” commented Gary Spicer, head of the Art School at Stockport College. “What attracted me to this project was that the promotion of Rowlinson’s core values was central to the creative brief. As a values-focused art school, it feels like a good fit for us and our ethos”.

The competition is open to the higher education graphics, illustration and photography students. The winning artwork, which will be judged by five Rowlinson employees, will be announced in mid-March, and will be displayed in the manufacturer’s new headquarters at Discover Park, Stockport.

www.rowlinson-knitwear.com