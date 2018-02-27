Fespa has appointed screen and digital printing specialist Graeme Richardson-Locke to the newly-formed role of head of technical support.

Graeme brings 30 years’ experience of the screen and digital print industry to his new role, having previously worked in design, production, sales and operational management positions at a variety of companies, including The Print House Group. HeÂ started his career as a trainee screen printer at Halo Signs and since 2003 he has owned his own business, Eye 4 Colour, which works with artists to achieve quality fine art reproductions. Pprior to joining Fespa Graeme was the sales and operations director at print and design providers Vektor for two years, where he managed sales and production teams to ensure efficient production of screen printed, embroidered and digitally imaged garments for both large and small businesses.

Graeme became a Director of Fespa UK Association in 2015 and he has also been a judge for the FESPA Awards since 2016.

In his new role, GraemeÂ will provide technical expertise on all matters relating to screen and digital printing on behalf of Fespa and its stakeholders, including managing and developing technical content in the form of workshops, guidance documents and research to support Fespa and its national Associations and their members, plus support with the feature content for Fespa’s global event portfolio.

Sean Holt, executive director at Fespa, comments: “We’re delighted to welcome Graeme to Fespa. His experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable both on the Association and events side of our organisation. A key benefit for our members is access to technical support in the form of guides, presentations and courses, and Graeme’s expertise will be instrumental in developing this proposition and reflect our continued evolution of technology and speciality printing.”

