Workwear brand Engel has introduced a modern, slim fit workwear range called X-Treme. Included in the range are the Trouser (0360-186), Softshell Jacket (1361-207) and Reflex Zipped Sweatshirt (8361-233). The trouser is made from 250gsm, 65% polyester/35% cotton mechanical stretch fabric, and has four-way stretch Cordura in the crotch and behind the knee for freedom of movement, while the jacket is water-resistant and breathable, and has reflective piping on the front, back and hood for increased visibility. The final style, the sweatshirt, has a black reflective print on the quilted chest area; a soft, microfleece lining on the side; and numerous pockets with zippers.

