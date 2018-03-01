The flagship Levi’s store on Regent’s Street in London is a must-visit destination for tourists and London shoppers alike. In December 2017, the renowned denim brand gave consumers even more reason to visit through an inspired collaboration with live printing company YR to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Levi’s Trucker Jacket.

Like any leading brand, Levi’s knows that, with online shopping sales increasing, there is a growing pressure on bricks and mortar fashion stores to sell customers more than just clothes on rails; they today’s customer wants an experience to go with their printed and embroidered products. Hence the involvement of YR – creating memorable experiences is what the company is all about.

YR started life as Lumacoustics in 2009. Set up by university friends Tim Williams, 38, and Tom Hogan, 39, the company initially marketed what it says was the world’s first digital graffiti wall. YrWall, which was mainly used at events, was created by graffiti-enthusiast and software developer Tom and featured on the BBC’s Dragon’s Den TV programme in 2010, where the duo mentioned in passing about also printing people’s designs onto T-shirts. (They landed a £50,000 investment from entrepreneurs, Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden, which they initially accepted during filming then reportedly turned down after the show.)

Tim and Tom soon realised the appeal to customers of graffiti tees that were printed from the digital graffiti wall and so created YR Store in 2013, a pop-up custom T-shirt design and print shop just off London’s Carnaby Street. The concept of being able to customise a T-shirt on a screen and then watch it being printed live took off, reports YR’s head of sales, Anton Weiss, and led to other YR Stores being set up in retail shops such as Nike, Topshop, Selfridges and Liberty.