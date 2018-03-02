New for 2018, the polo is notable for its signature feature – a modern, narrow stand collar. Front Row’s brand manager, Elaine Barlow comments: “It’s similar to mandarin collars which have returned to fashion rather than a ‘pop your collar’ look that other typical stand collars might offer.”

She continues: “Front Row polo shirts have grown to become a key category for the brand over the past few years. The FR200/FR201 Contrast Pique Polo Shirt has been selling really well, and we recognised that there was opportunity for new styles within the brand, especially with subtle and classy contrast details.”

The Stand Collar Polo Shirt is tag-free, and features contrast tipping around the rib collar and contrast herringbone back neck tape. “We always look at what’s going on in fashion and on the high street to keep the brand up to date and develop styles that people want to wear.”

The choice of a stretch fabric was in response to a trend that the team had noticed on the high street. “We felt we were missing a stretch option, especially since we noticed so many new stretch styles being offered by our favourite retail brands. The 200gsm stretch micro piqué is cotton-rich like our other Front Row styles, and has the same 96% cotton/4% elastane base we use in the SF range. We’ve also introduced the new FR240 Contrast Stretch Polo Shirt for 2018 in the same fabric, which features colour block panels – a big trend at the moment.”