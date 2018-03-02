The new Stand Collar Stretch Polo Shirt (FR244) stands out from the crowd thanks to its unusual collar
New for 2018, the polo is notable for its signature feature – a modern, narrow stand collar. Front Row’s brand manager, Elaine Barlow comments: “It’s similar to mandarin collars which have returned to fashion rather than a ‘pop your collar’ look that other typical stand collars might offer.”
She continues: “Front Row polo shirts have grown to become a key category for the brand over the past few years. The FR200/FR201 Contrast Pique Polo Shirt has been selling really well, and we recognised that there was opportunity for new styles within the brand, especially with subtle and classy contrast details.”
The Stand Collar Polo Shirt is tag-free, and features contrast tipping around the rib collar and contrast herringbone back neck tape. “We always look at what’s going on in fashion and on the high street to keep the brand up to date and develop styles that people want to wear.”
The choice of a stretch fabric was in response to a trend that the team had noticed on the high street. “We felt we were missing a stretch option, especially since we noticed so many new stretch styles being offered by our favourite retail brands. The 200gsm stretch micro piqué is cotton-rich like our other Front Row styles, and has the same 96% cotton/4% elastane base we use in the SF range. We’ve also introduced the new FR240 Contrast Stretch Polo Shirt for 2018 in the same fabric, which features colour block panels – a big trend at the moment.”
We look at what’s going on in fashion and on the high street to keep the brand up to date and develop styles that people want to wear
The Stand Collar Stretch Polo Shirt hit the distributors’ warehouses at the start of January 2018, and feedback from presentations to the distributors’ sales and business development teams at the end of last year was very positive, reports Elaine. “I also had samples out with me as a ‘sneak peek’ when visiting some customers towards the end of 2017 and everyone has recognised it as a smart, modern addition to the range.”
It’s currently available in three colourways – navy/white, white/bright navy and heather grey/bright navy. “As with all new products, if the demand is there, we’ll develop and introduce new colours,” Elaine adds. “We also offer the Bespokebury service across all of the Henbury brands, so customers could discuss with us a bespoke colourway if they were looking for something specific to their brand or business.”
The new style is designed for decoration: “Polo shirts always look really great with embroidery, though the smoother surface of the micro piqué fabric also allows for printing.” As for target markets for the new polo, Elaine suggests the shirt will be bought by a wide range of customers, from online sellers and retail brands to companies looking for staff uniforms that are “smart, a little bit different and, of course, premium quality”.