Andover-based printer WPAPS has become the first in the UK to take delivery of the new Epson SureColor SC-F9300 dye sublimation textile printer from Colorbyte.

“Every day we are producing 400 to 1,000 products off the new SureColor SC-F9300, which is running 16 hours a day,” said WPAPS CEO Tom Withers. “Our core business is built around the personalised one-off product and we produce and distribute direct to the end user on behalf of a wide range of businesses worldwide. We like the chassis and drying system on the new dye sublimation model and, although it seems a mere detail, the light inside is really helpful in allowing us to check the print quality and the print head.”

He continued: “I love dye sub because it doesnâ€™t print onto but into the fabric and you get really vibrant, high quality results that will last and are safety tested. We are just launching print-on-demand leggings and we will use this technology to produce work onto a Lycra/polyester mix material.”

The SureColor SC-F9300 was launched at the end of last year, and includes Epson Precision Dot technology.

www.wpaps.eu

www.epson.co.uk