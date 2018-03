Andover-based printer WPAPS has become the first in the UK to take delivery of the new Epson SureColor SC-F9300 dye sublimation textile printer from Colorbyte.

“Every day we are producing 400 to 1,000 products off the new SureColor SC-F9300, which is running 16 hours a day,” said WPAPS CEO Tom Withers. “Our core business is built around the personalised one-off product and we produce and distribute direct to the end user on behalf of a wide range of businesses worldwide. We like the chassis and drying system on the new dye sublimation model and, although it seems a mere detail, the light inside is really helpful in allowing us to check the print quality and the print head.”

He continued: “I love dye sub because it doesn’t print onto but into the fabric and you get really vibrant, high quality results that will last and are safety tested. We are just launching print-on-demand leggings and we will use this technology to produce work onto a Lycra/polyester mix material.”

The SureColor SC-F9300 was launched at the end of last year, and includes Epson Precision Dot technology.

www.wpaps.eu

www.epson.co.uk