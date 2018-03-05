Hybrid Services, Mimaki’s UK and Ireland distributor, has also launched a ‘Save and Save Again’ promotion this Spring on Mimaki’s most popular 1.6m solvent printers, with customers offered reductions on both the capital cost of the machine, and initial ink purchases. They can also buy a Mimaki Bulk Ink System and a set of solvent ink sacks at lower prices.

“Customers can save in excess of £4,000 when investing in selected Mimaki 1.6m solvent printers, with a bulk ink system and 16 litres of ink,” says Hybrid’s national sales manager, John de la Roche. “With a reduced capital outlay and lower running costs, it’s a great opportunity for sign makers and print companies to make big savings this Spring.”

The offers, which run until 30 March 2018, apply to a range of Mimaki’s 1.6m printers including the JV150 and JV300 solvent printers and the CJV150 and CJV300 integrated printer/cutters.

The company is also offering a two-year Gold warranty on its Mimaki UJF-7151plus, a mid-format flatbed printer, until the end of March 2018.

www.mimakieurope.com

www.hybridservices.co.uk