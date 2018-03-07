Retail consultant and broadcaster Mary Portas, aka Mary Queen of Shops, has been announced as the guest speaker at Sign & Digital UK 2018.

Mary will deliver a keynote speech on 24 April 2018, the opening day of the three-day show, and will follow it with a Q&A session.

Rudi Blackett, event director at SDUK, said: “Mary Portasâ€™s continued advocacy for independent retailers and the manufacturing industry makes her a truly inspiring guest speaker for our show visitors and exhibitors alike.”

Mary Portas added: â€œIâ€™m always excited to discover new emerging techniques from retail, sign and display industries which will be a big part of Sign and Digital UK. The merging of digital and traditional manufacturing techniques is now more important than ever before, and I hope to open a discussion about how these trends will impact SMEs in the modern retail landscape at Aprilâ€™s event.

â€œWith my Sign & Digital UK audience, I will aim to cultivate a new confidence in diversification. I look forward to rallying with business leaders from these adapting sectors and offering advice among small business owners who are looking to explore ways of getting ahead of their competitors.”

The Sign & Digital UK 2018 show takes place in halls 17 and 18, at the NEC, Birmingham, from 24-26 April, 2018

