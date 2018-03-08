Images columnist Marshall Atkinson has released his new eBook, Shop Basic Info Pack.

The publication provides shops with the tools and templates to help owners create business plans and employee handbooks, as well as providing a customisable Production Log and Data Dashboard system for tracking production and interpreting data.

“This information uses the material that I cover with shops that I coach constantly,” says Marshall. “Getting to the next level is all about making better decisions and accountability.Â Remember, you canâ€™t manage what you donâ€™t measure. This book provides shops with those tools.”

The book costs $49 and can be downloaded at www.atkinsontshirt.com/product/shop-basic-info-pack.

www.atkinsontshirt.com