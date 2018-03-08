Research by Mintel has shown that in 2017, 24% of British men aged 16-34 bought a manbag, a significant increase on 2016 when just 16% of this age group bought one.

Tamara Sender, Mintel senior fashion analyst, said: “Manbags have become increasingly accepted by Britainâ€™s men. There has been a growing trend for backpack-style bags, many of which are unisex in style and therefore appeal to young menâ€¦ Weâ€™re also seeing more designer brands investing in their menswear offering, with Stella McCartney adding menswear for the first time in late 2016, which includes different styles of manbags.”

The top five accessories bought by Brits in 2017 were handbags/manbags (34%); belts (27%); scarves (23%); gloves (21%); and hats (21%). Last year, British people spent Â£2.9 billion on fashion accessories, with the market growing by 3.6% between 2016-17, up from Â£2.8 billion in 2016.

