Meet the Manufacturer, the annual trade show that launched five years ago and says it is the “only 100% British sourcing event”, is changing its name this year to Make it British Live!

“Our new name, Make it British Live!, reflects the essence of the Make it British campaign and is a stronger reflection of our core values, to encourage more people to buy British and manufacture in the UK,” explained founder Kate Hills. “We’re confident that our rebrand will be the fanfare to attract even more progressive businesses looking to source locally and re-shore their production back to the UK.”

Businesses from garment manufacturers and textile mills to pattern cutters and trimming suppliers will be showcasing at the two-day event in May; a programme of talks and workshops will also be taking place.

Make it British Live! is on 23-24 May 2018 at The Old Truman Brewery, London.

www.makeitbritishlive.com