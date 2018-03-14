MagnColours has rolled out its new Make the Switch campaign, which is designed to encourage printers to make the switch to water-based inks from plastisols. The campaign consists of a 10-step process, and includes an equipment audit, product samples and testing, and an invitation to the MagnaColours headquarters.

Helen Parry, managing director of MagnaColours, said: “We wanted to use our expertise to guide printers through the switching process, and show them that by taking our 10 manageable steps, they can become more environmentally sustainable. In using the Magna range, printers can also benefit from expert support, reduced energy costs, increased efficiency and a superior finish, so there’s no reason not to make the switch.”

Also new from the company, MagnaPrint Migration Eliminator V2 is a next generation anti-migration blocker for use with PVC- and phthalate-free water-based ink on polyester and polycotton-blend fabrics.

“As well as its superior blocking performance, Migration Eliminator V2 is slow drying, making it easier to print with, and it provides a softer handle than the previous version,” says the company.

MagnaColours has also launched MagnaPrint Edge. This new ink allows for the printing of multi-coloured designs onto light or dark-coloured garments, whether wet or dry, and without the need for flashing in between prints, reports the company. It stays wet on screen, but dries instantly when applied to fabrics.

