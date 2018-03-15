Global Licensing and Fashion UK, designers and manufacturers of licensed apparel, have appointed Patrick Bailey as chief operating officer. He was previously licensing director of Blue Clothing for nine years.

Gurdev Mattu, Fashion UK’s managing director, said: “Patrickâ€™s extensive experience in licensing is a great addition to our management team. We are confident that he will further strengthen our team and ensure that we continue to steer our brands in the right direction.”

The group’s current growth plans include breaking into international markets and launching new design divisions, and part of Patrick’s role will be involved in implementing these plans.

