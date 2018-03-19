Dae Ha UK, the rapidly expanding distributor heat transfer films and equipment, launched its new website (www.garmentfilms.co.uk) at the end of February 2018, having achieved record sales figures for the first two months of the year.

The new site is fully mobile responsive so customers can easily use it on a phone, tablet or computer, and its modern design brings Dae Ha UK’s online presence in line with its new corporate branding, which was also rolled out on the company’s new trade exhibition stand at the beginning of this year.

The site is geared for e-commerce and includes a raft of new user-friendly features. These include a quick ‘add to basket’ feature that lists all the colours and film types within a product category. A handy VAT toggle switch in the top right hand corner allows users to see the price with and without VAT, and the site also offers automatic European VAT validation. “EU VAT validation will automatically deduct the VAT on orders from EU countries, making it even easier to buy from us,” says Dae Ha UK’s managing director, Michael Overy.

The ordering process has been further simplified by allowing users, when logged in, to duplicate or amend a previous order, as well as track orders. The straightforward checkout process has been simplified, credit/debit card details can be saved for faster checkout, and there are ‘order cut-off’ clocks on all product pages. “The new site has been specifically designed to save on the number of clicks required to order a product, streamlining the buying process,” Michael explained.

The site uses roll-over imagery – moving the cursor over the on-model shots of printed shirts reveals a detailed close-up of the actual print – and an extensive search facility, which makes finding the right products a simple and quick process.

The product product pages for Dae Ha UK’s extensive range of films contain full product details and colour ranges, plus detailed pressing instructions. The site also presents a wide range of Lotus heat presses, Graphtec plotters and accessories.

Michael reported that there will be further, ongoing development of the new site following its launch, along with regular blog posts, technical tips and advice, and video content that will enrich the visitor experience.

Dae Ha UK points out that users of its old website will need to enter their details again to access the new site, however this is a one-time requirement.

www.garmentfilms.co.uk