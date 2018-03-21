Roland DG will launch the Roland Hero Awards 2018Â on 11th April 2018, as part of itsÂ mission to “find, celebrate and recognise the remarkable things achieved by Roland users”.

The aim of the awards is to identify Roland ‘Heroes’ across Europe, Russia, CIS, Middle East, North Africa and India*. The company explains that they might be a Roland user who has, “transformed their hobby into a business, or that has created work for quirky, unusual or famous customers, grown their business really fast, passed their business down through several generations, worked in unique locations, developed an innovative product, built a winning team, donated work for charity or good causes â€“ or just gone that extra mile.” The key criteria is that the Roland user has a story to tell.

* For a full list of participating countries, visitÂ www.rolandhero.com

To find out more and register your interest, visit:Â www.rolanddg.co.uk/landing-pages/hero

www.rolanddg.com

www.rolanddg.co.uk