UK distributor BTC Group announced on Monday 19 March that it had merged with US distributor Geiger. The newly formed company is called Geiger BTC Group.

Frank Murphy, who was managing director of BTC Group and will continue in the role at Geiger BTC Group, said: “Our team is excited to be part of the expanding Geiger global network.Â We have known each other for years and have worked together on many projects.Â Because our companies have similar cultures and each bring unique strengths, this formal joining of companies will enable us to better provide the enhanced services that multi-national customers are requiring of their business partners.”

Geiger CEO, Gene Geiger added: “We can already see we will learn a great deal from the talented team at BTC Group.Â Moreover, Geiger BTC Group will become the launching pad to support our growth in Europe and beyond. This is really a case of one plus one equalling three and more.”

Hayes-based BTC Group has 55 staff, while Geiger, which is based in Maine, US, has 335 employees and 400 independent sales people.

www.btcgroup.co.uk