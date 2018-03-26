The T-Shirt Printing Master Class from US industry veteran Scott Fresener and his son Mike is an online course that promises to cover everything needed to run a successful screen print shop.

Whether you’re having problems burning and printing halftone dots or are struggling with marketing and selling, the pair say their comprehensive course with help both beginner and experienced printers succeed.

It includes 14 detailed mini manuals, 47 in-depth videos and lots of sample download files and production aids.

Printers can sign up for a few free sessions before purchasing the full course.

Visit the website for more details and to view an introductory video.

www.t-shirtprintingmasterclasses.com