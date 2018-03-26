Mimaki distributor Hybrid Services has appointed Shropshire-based Signmaster Systems as an authorised reseller for Mimaki’s wide format sign and graphics product range.

New owners Lucy Ratcliffe and Samantha Kehoe, who bought the long-established business late last year, have instigated a renewed focus on hardware sales and support, reports Hybrid. “Becoming a Mimaki reseller again was the first item on our wish list when we bought Signmaster,” said Lucy. “Sam and I had Mimaki machines when we first started our print business. We believe in their quality and wanted to start offering them to our customers again and we were truly delighted when Hybrid felt the same.”

John de la Roche, Hybridâ€™s national sales manager, commented: “Weâ€™re very pleased to be working with Lucy, Sam and the team at Signmaster and look forward to helping support them and their customers with their investment in Mimaki solutions.”

Signmaster sports a range of Mimakiâ€™s latest sign and graphics hardware in its showroom, including the brand new UCJV Series LED UV printer/cutter, and a dedicated JV150 solvent printer with matching CG-FX plotter.

www.signmaster.co.ukÂ