The ACE-FEIYA SH15TS is the latest machine from Ace International, which says: “The principle of the machine is that the 15 needles are threaded with 15 different colours and the computer is programmed to select which colour/needle to use. When it’s finished embroidering with one colour, the computer moves on to select the next colour after trimming the thread. This operation is quick, with the ACE-FEIYA SH15TS capable of embroidering up to 1,200 stitches per minute.”

The machine has 28 built-in fonts styles, a colour touchscreen that shows real time stitching, automatic or manual trimming, and automatic or manual colour change. It uses a laser position system for precise positioning, and includes an built-in automatic bobbin winder and built-in sewing light. It comes with eight round hoops, which range from 9cm to 23 cm, two 30cm jacket back square hoops, and a sash frame that measures 56 cm by 38 cm.

The machine itself measures 76 cm by 72 cm by 85 cm, allowing it to be easily transported. Accessories include a cap attachment, mobile machine stand and an electronic sequin attachment and cording device.

The company offers 10 years’ mechanical guarantee and two years’ electrical guarantee along with unlimited training and support.

