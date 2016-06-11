Following Orn Clothing’s huge growth in 2015 – the company’s sales shot up 60% compared to the previous 12 months – the workwear and promotional clothing company has made a number of changes to reflect its expansion. The company, which previously operated out of a warehouse in Banbury as well as using a third party warehouse in a different location, now has three warehouses, all under Orn’s control on one industrial estate in Banbury, totalling 40,000 square foot in total. The new space gives the company an extra capability of 750 pallets and picking locations for more than 250,000 items. “It gives us greater control and will allow us to extend our cut off times,” explains managing director Ivor Tunley. Customers can currently place orders until 3pm, but the aim is to extend this until at least 4 or 5pm in the near future.

The company has also produced its first ever entry level T-shirt, as well as launching a new high performance, wicking polo shirt and adding two new colourways to the Silverstone range of polo, fleece, softshell and sweatshirt: black/bottle and graphite/black.

The new unisex, crew-neck Plover T-shirt is made from 180 gsm, 100% cotton and will be available in nine colours and is perfect for workwear and promotion, says Ivor. The brand already has a heavyweight, workwear T-shirt, but Plover offers customers a less expensive option.

The new 100% polyester, wicking Oriole polo is based on the company’s best-selling Eagle style and is available in seven colours and in sizes XS-5XL. Both the new T-shirt and the polo feature the triple-stitched seams that have become company’s trademark.

Accompanying the new products is the new catalogue, which was launched at the end of May.

On 18 April Alison McWhinney, who has worked at both Ranks and PenCarrie, joined the company as business development manager. She’s responsible for London and the home counties, and has been recruited to add strength and resources to the sales teams, explains managing director Ivor Tunley. Julia Powell and Briony Blackwell have both joined the Orn customer services team.

Jane Peters joined Orn on 1 June to head up its marketing department, a new role within the company. She has not worked in the industry before, but brings with her a wealth of experience of working in wholesale in various sectors.

www.ornclothing.com