In 2018, Iâ€™m hoping the printwear industry will come together to make a real difference to peopleâ€™s lives.

At the end of last year, Mantis World signed up to the Sustainable Cotton CommuniquÃ©, which commits signatories to using 100% sustainable cotton by 2025. In January this year, I sent an invitation to all my fellow suppliers to join us in this pledge in the hope that we can all come together to make a real change to our impact on the planet.

But what is sustainability? At Mantis, we define it as â€˜minimising environmental impact and improving the social conditions for everyone in the supply chainâ€™. It is important to note the word â€˜minimisingâ€™, because everything we consume or produce has an impact, therefore all we can do is try to minimise that impact.

The clothing industry is huge. It employs around 400 million people in over 100 countries. The world now consumes about 80 billion items of new clothing per year â€“ thatâ€™s 400% more than what we consumed just two decades ago. But whatâ€™s wrong with making more â€“ more sales equals more economic growth, right?

Well, when we look at the â€˜true costâ€™, itâ€™s a very different picture. Economic costs are easy for us to see and measure â€“ thatâ€™s reported easily on our profit and loss and balance sheets. However, we also need to look at the invisible costs.